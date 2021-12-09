Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $3,752,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Stryker stock opened at $261.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

