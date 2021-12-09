Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 110.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $221.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

