Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB stock opened at $330.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.97 and its 200 day moving average is $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

