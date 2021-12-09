Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

Shares of AXP opened at $167.77 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

