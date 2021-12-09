Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $558.68 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $558,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

