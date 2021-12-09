Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $741.23 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,041,490 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.32% of Zillow Group worth $741,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $799,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Z stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

