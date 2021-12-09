Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,134,960 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 820,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $680,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 85.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $211,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $1,346,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $263.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $178.80 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

