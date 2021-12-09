Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 156,761 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,275,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.58% of Prologis worth $536,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $159.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.32. The company has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

