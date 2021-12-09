Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 194,634 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194,634 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,107,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

HD stock opened at $411.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $429.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

