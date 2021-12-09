Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,476,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 430,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $477,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Oracle stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

