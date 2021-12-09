Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.22. Summer Infant shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 1,861 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

