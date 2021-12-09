Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.510-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.80 million-$239.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.98 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.17) EPS.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

SUMO traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 205,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $384,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

