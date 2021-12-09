SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 48,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 885,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

STKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

The company has a market cap of $726.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SunOpta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in SunOpta by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

