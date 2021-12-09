Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.910-$1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.52 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

