Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.68.

TFII stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.46. TFI International has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

