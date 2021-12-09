Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 7756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $691.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. On average, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 98,519 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

