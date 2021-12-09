SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $900.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $715.00.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $769.95.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $710.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $712.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $337.83 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.