SVF Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SVFA)

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,456 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 1,440 call options.

NASDAQ SVFA opened at $10.08 on Thursday. SVF Investment has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SVF Investment by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,923 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,576,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in SVF Investment by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,598 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,472,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,175,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

