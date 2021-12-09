Swapcoinz 24-Hour Volume Tops $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.79 or 0.08532288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,442.01 or 0.99854524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

