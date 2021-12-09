Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 25,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Switch stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 155.65 and a beta of 0.67. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

