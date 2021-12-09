Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) & Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Financial Survey

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and Glatfelter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.45 $170.00 million N/A N/A Glatfelter $916.50 million 0.84 $21.30 million $0.60 28.98

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Glatfelter.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A Glatfelter 2.75% 6.24% 2.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Glatfelter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sylvamo and Glatfelter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glatfelter 0 0 1 0 3.00

Glatfelter has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.24%. Given Glatfelter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glatfelter is more favorable than Sylvamo.

Summary

Glatfelter beats Sylvamo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent and engineered cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials for the manufacturing of consumer products for end-user markets. The company was founded by Philip H. Glatfelter in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

