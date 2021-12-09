Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy Acquires 5,199 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy bought 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $72,682.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNL opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Synalloy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter worth $335,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

