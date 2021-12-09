SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0264 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $309.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00295207 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009287 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003485 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000205 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,501,745 coins and its circulating supply is 121,776,265 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

