Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

SNPS opened at $364.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

