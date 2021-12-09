Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $46,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.