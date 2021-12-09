Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TSHA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. 2,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,230. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R.A. Session II bought 42,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

