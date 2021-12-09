Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 14.4%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 3,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 132,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

TSHA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 196,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

