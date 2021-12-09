TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $562,356 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.47 on Friday, hitting C$58.43. 195,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a one year low of C$51.10 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

