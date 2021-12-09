TD Securities Reiterates C$9.50 Price Target for Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.58. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$755.13 million and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a current ratio of 29.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.66%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.