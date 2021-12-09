TD Securities Trims Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Target Price to C$15.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$14.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.41. The company has a market cap of C$600.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The company has a current ratio of 94.59, a quick ratio of 92.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.49.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0269927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

