TD Securities Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to “Buy”

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.50. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 71.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.48.
FR stock opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
