TD Securities Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to “Buy”

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.50. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 71.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.48.

FR stock opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

