TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0347 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $19.75 million and $178,181.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00044816 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00225331 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
TE-FOOD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “
Buying and Selling TE-FOOD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.
