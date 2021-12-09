Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $33.70

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.70, but opened at $28.00. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 60,411 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $932.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

