Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLTZY. Barclays raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

