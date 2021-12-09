Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 41,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $283,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 27.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

