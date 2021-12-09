Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) VP Kurt B. Thaus Sells 9,390 Shares

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.32. 9,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

