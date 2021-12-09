Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Down 1.8%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.32. 6,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,057,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.