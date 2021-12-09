Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 143.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenaris by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 774.0% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 722,105 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 78.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 259,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,769 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

