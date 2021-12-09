Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Teradata by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Teradata by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

NYSE TDC opened at $43.93 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.