Teresa A. Harris Acquires 460 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93.

Several research firms recently commented on ZD. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 99,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 37,706.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

