Teresa A. Harris Acquires 460 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93.
Several research firms recently commented on ZD. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
