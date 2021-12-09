Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $947.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $947.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $959.60 million and the lowest is $919.90 million. Terex reported sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,447. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.