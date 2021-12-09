TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

TFII stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

