TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFII. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.49.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $109.12 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at $736,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

