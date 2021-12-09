The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 4,460 ($59.14) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,952.33 ($65.67).

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,744 ($62.91) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,368.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,805.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

