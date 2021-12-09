The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.14.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.