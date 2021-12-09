The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,645 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

SCHW opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

