The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.41% of Cooper Companies worth $82,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 79.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 30,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $415.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,080. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.40 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.78 and its 200-day moving average is $412.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

