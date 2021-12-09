The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Gap Down to $78.13

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.13, but opened at $75.01. The Ensign Group shares last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

