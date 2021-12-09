The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($56.74) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.08) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.58 ($47.84).

Shares of DWS opened at €35.62 ($40.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.96. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($35.33) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($47.06).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

