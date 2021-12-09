The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) to Conviction-Buy

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.95.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.